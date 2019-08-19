Big gains for Hang Seng; closes up 2.2%

Hong Kong is gearing up for more protests this week after hundreds of thousands of anti-government demonstrators braved heavy rain to rally peacefully on Sunday, marking a change to what have often been violent clashes.

The scenes showed that the movement is far from fizzling out, triggering fears about retail, tourism and business confidence, as well as worries over the city's stock and property markets.

The Hang Seng index still rose 2.2% overnight following a healthy lead from Wall Street and key interest rate reforms from the People's Bank of China.

