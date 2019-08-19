Apple CEO makes 'good case' against tariffs - Trump

Following a weekend dinner, President Trump said CEO Tim Cook made a "good case" that it would be difficult for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to pay tariffs, when Samsung does not face the same hurdle because much of its manufacturing is in South Korea.

"I thought he made a very compelling argument, so I'm thinking about it," he told reporters.

Apple's MacBook laptops and iPhones won't face additional tariffs until Dec. 15, but some of the company's other products, including its AirPods, Apple Watch and HomePod, will be subject to the levies on Sept. 1.