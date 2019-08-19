Germany could spend €50B on stimulus

Germany could muster €50B of extra spending in an economic crisis, according to Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, putting a number on a possible fiscal stimulus for the first time.

While action isn't imminent, he signaled that domestic and global warning signs are increasing pressure on Angela Merkel's government to consider suspending its balanced-budget policy.

They include an economy that contracted in the second quarter and the risk of expanded trade conflict with the U.S.

DAX +1.1% to 11,688.

ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, QDEU, FLGR