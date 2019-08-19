Amazon passes along costs of French digital tax

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is raising seller fees by 3% for thousands of small and medium-sized businesses in France because of a new digital tax passed by the French government, which aims to level the playing field between Big Tech and local companies.

The precedent-setting levy, described by the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office as "unreasonable," was passed by the French State in July.

Stay tuned as executives from Amazon, Facebook and Google testify later today at a U.S. government hearing on the digital tax.

