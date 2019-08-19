Equities start week on the front foot

There's a lot going for stocks this morning ahead of a week that's light on data and heavy on monetary policy, including FOMC minutes and the Fed's annual policy symposium at Jackson Hole.

President Trump further ignited sentiment by saying his team is "doing very well with China, and talking!" while stating Apple CEO Tim Cook made a "good case" against Chinese tariffs.

Add in some stimulus hopes, with the PBOC unveiling key interest rate reforms to help steer borrowing costs lower for companies, as well as reports of new fiscal stimulus in Germany.

Asia: Nikkei +0.7% ; Hang Seng +2.2% ; Shanghai +2.1% ; Sensex +0.2% .

Europe: FTSE 100 +0.7% . CAC 30 +0.5% . DAX +0.7% .

U.S. futures: Dow +0.9% ; S&P 500 +0.9% ; Nasdaq +1% .