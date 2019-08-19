Markets watch big week for Italy

Ahead of a confidence vote in Italy's government tomorrow, the coalition of the League and Five Star appears to be beyond healing.

The latter party is moving to distance itself from Deputy Prime Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini, with the strongest indication yet that his rivals may be able to forge an alliance to thwart him.

The anti-establishment Five Star Movement said late Sunday it will be fighting Salvini's effort to push aside Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, while some heavyweights from the center-left Democratic Party, or PD, said they should offer their support.

