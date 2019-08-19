Boston Scientific closes BTG acquisition

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) has completed the acquisition of BTG plc (OTCPK:BTGGF).

BTG has three key businesses, Interventional Medicine portfolio; specialty pharmaceutical business; and a licensing business that receives royalties related to BTG intellectual property and product license agreements.

Under the terms of transaction, holders of BTG common shares will receive 840 pence in cash per share.

Boston Scientific expects to complete the sale of its global embolic microspheres portfolio to Varian Medical Systems, in due course, a transaction entered into in connection with obtaining the antitrust clearances required to complete the BTG transaction.