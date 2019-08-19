DaVita reports preliminary results of self-tender offer

Aug. 19, 2019 6:48 AM ETDaVita Inc. (DVA)DVABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • DaVita (NYSE:DVA) announces preliminary results of its modified "Dutch auction" tender offer for up to $1.2B of its common stock.
  • A total of 21,969,132 common shares were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or below $56.50/share, including 13,467,338 shares that were tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery.
  • The Company expects to repurchase 21,969,132 common shares at $56.50 per share, for a total cost of $1.2B, representing ~13.7% of the total outstanding common shares.
  • Previously: DaVita establishes new $5.5B credit deal (Aug. 12)
