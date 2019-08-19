Novartis exec sold shares before Zolgensma data issue announced

An unnamed Novartis (NYSE:NVS) executive sold stock worth 925,400 Swiss francs ($946K) less than three weeks before the FDA announced that certain data related to gene therapy Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi), approved in the U.S. in May for spinal muscular atrophy, had been manipulated.

A company spokesperson told Reuters that the transaction was "thoroughly checked beforehand" as was approved accordingly, adding that the person in question did not possess "relevant material information."

The sale was made after the company informed the FDA about the data issue but before the agency announced it publicly on August 6. Specifically, the data related to the comparability of an early version of Zolgensma to a later version that was made using a different process.