Starwood Property closes $1.1B CRE CLO

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) closes a $1.1B managed commercial real estate collateralized loan obligtation, the largest CRE CLO issued since the financial crisis.

Named STWD 2019-FL1, the CRE CLO accretively finances interests in 21 loans with an 85.125% initial advance rate at a weighted average coupon at issuance of L+1.34%, before transaction costs.

"This financing, coupled with our recently discussed Term Loan B and A-note sales, further strengthens our balance sheet as we continue to move toward match-funded non-recourse financing structures," said Jeffrey DiModica, president of Starwood Property Trust.