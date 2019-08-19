Estee Lauder beat estimates in Q4

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) reports net sales rose 12% on a constant currency basis in Q4.

Revenue by geography: The Americas: $1.13B (-5%); EMEA: $1.627B (+16%); Asia/Pacific: $832M (+18%).

Revenue by segment: Skin Care: $1.59B (+15%); Makeup: $1.43B (+6%); Fragrance: $401M (-0.5%); Hair Care: $151M (flat); Other: $17M (+42%).

Adjusted gross margin rate declined 230 bps to 76.9%.

Adjusted operating margin rate +10 bps to 8.9%.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: +7% to 8% (+7% to +8%, on a constant currency basis); Tax rate: ~23%; Diluted EPS: $5.62 to $5.74; Adjusted EPS: $5.90 to $5.98.

