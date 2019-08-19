Target unveils flagship food brand

Target (NYSE:TGT) introduces a new food and beverage brand called Good & Gather.

The company says the flagship brand will offer a wide range of food and beverage products that prioritize taste, quality ingredients and ease, at a great value.

Good & Gather will be available in stores and online for same-day delivery beginning September 15. By the end of 2020, it will include more than 2K products across food and beverage from dairy to produce, ready-made pastas and meats to granola bars and sparkling water. Good & Gather will also include a number of product extensions including kids, organic, seasonal and signature lines. Target plans for Good & Gather to phase out its existing Archer Farms and Simply Balanced food brands and reduce the number of product offerings under the Market Pantry brand.

