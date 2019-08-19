Sell-siders like Health Catalyst and Livongo Health in premarket analyst action

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) initiated with Buy rating and $49 (16% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs. Initiated with Buy rating and $53 price target at SunTrust, Outperform with a $50 a target at Evercore ISI, Outperform with a $55 target at SVB Leerink, Outperform at William Blair and Overweight with a $47 target at Piper Jaffray. Shares up 2% premarket.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) initiated with Buy rating and $25 (23% upside) price target at BTIB Research, Outperform with a $27 target at Baird and Outperform with a $28 target at Leerink.

Indus Holdings (OTC:INDXF) initiated with Speculative Buy rating at Canaccord Genuity.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) initiated with Buy rating and $46 (25% upside) price target at Canaccord, Buy with a $43 target at Goldman, Equal Weight with a $42 target at Morgan Stanley, Outperform with a $50 target at Leerink, Outperform with a $43 target at JPMorgan, Overweight with a $46 target at KeyBanc, Buy with a $42 target at Needham and Overweight with a $40 target at Piper.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) initiated with Outperform rating and $26 (271% upside) price target at Leerink. Shares up 3% premarket.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) initiated with Buy rating and $3 (230% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) initiated with Buy rating and $18 (121% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) initiated with Buy rating and $20 (186% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) upgraded to Outperform with a $15 (89% upside) price target at Leerink.

Pharma Mar S.A. (OTCPK:PHMMF) upgraded to Buy with a €2.25 price target.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) downgraded to Neutral with a $100 (6% upside) price target at Mizuho Securities.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) downgraded to Neutral with a $212 (4% upside) price target at Mizuho citing valuation.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) downgraded to Neutral at H.C. Wainwright.