FDA rejects Vanda's Hetlioz for jet lag disorder

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) has received a CRL from the FDA regarding its marketing application seeking approval to use HETLIOZ (tasimelteon) to treat jet lag disorder.

The CRL cited that the measures used to demonstrate improved sleep are of "unclear clinical significance." It also cited other undisclosed issues with the application.

The company is "perplexed" and "deeply disappointed" with the FDA's decision but will work with the agency on the matter.

The FDA approved HETLIOZ in January 2014 for non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder in blind people.