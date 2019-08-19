AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) prices just-approved rheumatoid arthritis med Rinvoq (upadacitinib) at $59K per year.

SVB Leerink's Geoffrey Porges (Outperform/$91) sees $5B in risk-adjusted peak sales based on the labeling that is consistent with clinical trial results and the two other approved drugs in its class, adding that the safety language excluded specific mention of the association of upadacitinib with blood clotting events which suggests that the FDA now sees the side effects as liabilities for the drug class, a viewpoint that could be a negative for Gilead's filgotinib.

Cowen's Steve Scala (Outperform/$90) expects Rinvoq to generate $330M in sales in 2020 and $3.1B in 2024.

Commercial launch will begin next week.

SA Authors rate the stock Bullish.