Airbus harnesses AI to save millions on finance tasks

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) is using artificial intelligence to squeeze cost out of its finance function by digitizing the approval of expense reports and payment of invoices.

In 2018, the first partial year of the technology’s implementation in the Americas division, Airbus paid off its initial investment of $50K and pocketed about $50K more. The division expects to save $100K this year and at least $200K in 2020 in the Americas.

The savings come from the reduction of required worker hours and the increase in rejected expense payments.

If Airbus opts to roll out the AI platform worldwide, "we are talking several millions [of dollars] in savings," according to Richard Masci, the head of financial system services and compliance at Airbus Americas.