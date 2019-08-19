Qiwi gain 5.7% after boosting 2019 revenue guidance

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) rises 5.7% in premarket trading after boosting guidance for 2019 adjusted net revenue to increase 11%-16% vs. its prior range of 9%-15%.

Sees Payment Services segment net revenue rising 23%-27% from 2018 compared with up 20%-25% previously.

Sees Payment Services segment net profit increasing 25%-29% vs. previous range of 20%-25%.

Reiterates 2019 adjusted net profit guidance of increasing 40%-50% over 2018.

Q2 2019 adjusted net profit of RUB 1.97B ($31.2M), or RUB 31.58 per share, vs. RUB 872M, or RUB 14.22 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 adjusted net revenue of RUB 5.56 B ($88.2M), misses $88.3M, the average of two analysts' estimates, and increases from RUB 4.51B in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: QIWI plc misses on revenue (Aug. 19)