Aurora Cannabis completes Hempco Food and Fibre acquisition

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) has completed plan of arrangement with Hempco Food and Fiber, pursuant to which Aurora has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Hempco, reflecting a valuation of ~C$63.4M.

Under the Arrangement, each Hempco shareholder will receive $1.04 per Hempco Share, payable in common shares of Aurora at a deemed value of $12.01 per Share, resulting in an exchange ratio of approx. 0.08659 Aurora Shares for each Hempco Share.

To give effect to the Arrangement, Aurora has issued a total of 2,610,642 Aurora Shares and reserved for issuance a total of 242,602 Aurora Shares.