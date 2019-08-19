Google cuts network info for carriers - Reuters

Google (GOOG,GOOGL) shuttered a global service that showed wireless carriers weak spots in the network coverage, citing privacy concerns.

The Mobile Network Insights service, which wasn't previously reported, helped carriers decide on where to expand or upgrade their coverage. The service ended in April.

Reuters sources say Alphabet feared sharing Android phone system data might attract user and regulatory scrutiny. The data was shared only from users who opted into sharing location, usage, and diagnostics with Google. The information was aggregated, removing the link to a specific user.