CannTrust down 3% premarket after OCS issues product return notice

CannTrust Holdings (NYSE:CTST) has received a notice from the Ontario Cannabis Store (the "OCS"), stating that certain of its sold products are Non-Conforming Products under the terms of the Master Cannabis Supply Agreement and that the latter has elected to return these products to the Company.

Under the terms of the Master Agreement, any product that does not comply with applicable law is considered to be Non-Conforming Product and the OCS may elect to exercise its right, among others, to return such product to the Company at the Company's expense.

The products listed in the OCS return notice are valued at ~$2.9M in the aggregate. The Company intends to fully perform its obligations under the Master Agreement.