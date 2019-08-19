Precision Drilling to cut full-year capex by ~15%

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) says it plans to reduce its FY 2019 capital spending plan to $144M, down $25M from its previously stated budget of $169M, and forecasts FY 2020 capex of just $60M-$80M.

PDS says it has lowered its debt by $136M YTD and expects to meet its recently increased 2019 target of $200M.

The company also says it will seek to implement a normal course issuer bid through the NYSE and Toronto Stock Exchange of as much as 10% of the public float.