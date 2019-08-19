PREIT reports leasing progress on Philadelphia project, others

Pennsylania REIT (NYSE:PEI) reports that leases for ~90% of space are signed or are in active negotiation for its 900K-square-foot Fashion District Philadelphia project, which is set to open Sept. 19, 2019.

Also notes Macy's replacements at Plymouth Meeting Mall include Dick's Sporting Goods, Burlington, Miller's Ale, and Roll by Goodyear are opening in September and Edge Fitness is opening in October.

At Woodland Mall, Von Maur department store, Urban Outfitters, Tricho Salon, Williams-Sonoma, Bath & Body Works, Black Rock Bar & Grill, and The Cheesecake Factory open in October.

In Spring 2020, Michaels joins HomeSense, Sierra, and Five Below in the former Macy's space at Moorestown Mall; Dick's Sporting Goods will replace Sears at Valley Mall; Burlington will replace Sears in Dartmouth Mall.

"We are now at the precipice of delivering earnings growth as major projects come online that will serve to further strengthen our portfolio," said Pennsylvania REIT CEO Joseph F. Coradino.