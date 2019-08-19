Fulcrum launches mid-stage study of losmapimod in FSHD

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) initiates a Phase 2b clinical trial, ReDUX4, evaluating losmapimod in patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), a inherited disorder characterized by muscle weakness in the face, shoulders and upper arms.

The primary endpoint of the 66-subject study is the change from baseline in DUX4 activity at week 16. The estimated primary completion date is June 2020.

FSHD is caused by the over-expression of a gene called DUX4 in muscle tissue. Losmapimod is a p38α/β mitogen activated protein kinase (MAPK) inhibitor that reduces the expression of DUX4.