Apollo Global sets conversion date; some execs to donate shares

  • Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) expects to complete its previously announced conversion from a publicly traded partnership to a corporation effective Sept. 5, 2019.
  • Existing Apollo unitholders will receive a final Schedule K-1 for the period from Jan. 1, 2019 through Sept. 4, 2019, and following the conversion, distributions will be dividends for U.S. tax purposes and shareholders will receive a Form 1099-DIV.
  • Related to the conversion, Apollo Founder, Chairman and CEO Leon Black; Co-Founder and Senior Managing Director Josh Harris; Co-founder and Senior Managing Director Marc Rowan; and several other APO senior executives intend to set aside a portion of their equity stakes that will be donated to charity.
  • Apollo Operating Group units valued at ~$600M, based on recent trading prices, are expected to be exchanged into an equal amount of class A shares, which executives intend to donate to charity over time.
