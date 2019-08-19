NXP Semi gains bull on valuation

Raymond James initiates NXP Semi (NASDAQ:NXPI) at Outperform with a $115 price target, citing valuation that's "among the most attractive" in the peer group.

Analyst Chris Caso says the macro and trade-related risks and the sub-seasonal demand expected through the end of 2019 are already priced into the stock.

NXP's valuation includes some padding if conditions worsen and the potential for upside if conditions even remain stable, says Caso.