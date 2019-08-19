Hershey makes VC bets on emerging snacking businesses

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) announces minority investments in emerging snacking businesses FULFIL Holdings Limited and Blue Stripes LLC through its C7 Ventures arm.

FULFIL is described as one of the leading makers of great tasting, vitamin fortified, high protein nutrition bars in the UK and Ireland. The partnership will create opportunities in new occasions among new consumer segments and markets.

Blue Stripes Cacao Shop is described as a firm that enables further go-to-market opportunities by offering experiential retail that combines the goodness of cocoa with a unique customer experience.

Hershey's C7 Ventures is aimed at providing the company with new avenues for growth through the deployment of small capital investments in disruptive or emerging platforms focused on new occasions, new technologies and new go-to-market opportunities.

HSY +1.00% premarket to $157.00.

Source: Press Release