Enlivex's early-stage study of Allocetra to continue

Subsequent to a safety committee review of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV), a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating cell therapy Allocetra in patients with severe sepsis will continue enrollment in the last cohort.

All six patients tolerated the infusion without serious adverse events, demonstrated swift clinical improvement after administration of the standard of care treatment combined with OTS Allocetra.

Subject to the study results, Enlivex plans to initiate a Phase II clinical study of OTS Allocetra in up to 40 patients with sepsis to study the clinical effect of OTS Allocetra on the amelioration of cytokine storms and prevention of organ dysfunction associated with severe sepsis.