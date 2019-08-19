Raymond James leaves ON Semi sidelines

Aug. 19, 2019 8:26 AM ETON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)ONBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Raymond James upgrades ON Semi (NASDAQ:ON) from Market Perform to Strong Buy with a $21 price target. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.
  • Analyst Chris Caso says the valuation shows that "expectations have finally been reset."
  • Key quote: "The company is finally under-shipping the channel, therefore allowing for some mean reversion next year even if demand doesn’t materially improve."
  • ON Semi shares are up 3.8% pre-market to $18.20 with the stock also benefiting from trade optimism after President Trump says the U.S. is talking to China but isn't ready for a deal.
