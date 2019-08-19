Oncology Pharma signed LOI with Kalos Therapeutics for KTH 222

Oncology Pharma (OTCPK:SNET) has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Kalos Therapeutics for a world-wide license and co-development of latter's lead anti-cancer drug, KTH 222.

The expected license and co-development of KTH 222 as a monotherapy and/or in combination with NanoSmart's ANA-conjugated liposomal doxorubicin targeted delivery is licensed exclusively world-wide by Oncology Pharma.

Kalos Therapeutics is developing a platform of drugs containing multiple array of natriuretic peptide which have demonstrated a broad spectrum of anti-tumor activity with negligible or no known adverse effects.