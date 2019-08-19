Macau sector sized up amid Hong Kong disruption

An important note is out from JPMorgan's Asia Pacific desk this morning on the Macau sector.

The JP analyst team thinks the protests that have been taking place for several weeks in Hong Kong will only have a minor negative impact on Macau's casino gross gaming revenue for August in comparison to the impact on visitations.

On-the-ground checks by the firm suggest that there has not been a discernible slowdown in casino traffic yet, although that could be due to strong seasonality around the summer holiday. The firm also reminds that high-stakes play by a relatively small number of visitors is still an important component of the Macau market and GGR tallies.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

Related ETF: BJK.