PNG to seek bigger share of Porgera gold mine, minister says

Papua New Guinea plans to take a larger share of the Porgera gold mine as part of lease renewal talks, which would dilute the ownership of joint venture partners Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF), the country's commerce minister says.

PNG Minister for Commerce and Industry Wera Mori tells Reuters that part of Barrick and Zijin's stakes would be given to the national and provincial governments and to landowners.

The final figure to be held by Barrick and Zijin would be determined during on-going negotiations over a requested 20-year extension to the lease, the minister says.

Porgera is expected to produce 240K-260K oz. of gold this year; Barrick and Zijin each own 47.5% of the mine, with the remaining 5% held by a local landowner group.