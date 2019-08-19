OraSure sells cryosurgical systems business

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) announces the sale of its cryosurgical systems business to CryoConcepts, LP for an aggregate purchase price of $12M in cash.

The transaction includes the transfer of OraSure’s professional Histofreezer product line and several private label cryosurgical products, along with related patents and trademarks, customer contracts and goodwill associated with the business.

As a result of the sale of the cryosurgical systems business, the Company is revising its Q3 2019 guidance from $39M to $40.5M in net revenues and net income of ~$0.04 to $0.05 per share, to $37.5M to $39M in net revenues and ~$0.19 to $0.20 per share in net income.

For FY 2019, net revenue guidance is revised to $160M to $165M from $165M to $170M and EPS guidance is revised to $0.36 to $0.38 from ~$0.24 to $0.26.