IDSA to sell substantially all of its assets

River Metals Recycling will buy the assets for $23.3M, less certain payoff amounts relating to taxes, encumbrances, and assumed capital leases, and is subject to a net working capital adjustment.

Industrial Services of America (NASDAQ:IDSA) expects the net proceeds available for distribution to shareholders following the payment of debt, transaction costs and other expenses to be an estimated $1.15 to $1.35 per share, in one or more distribution installments.

The mid-point of this range represents a 70% premium to the company’s closing stock price on the business day immediately prior to this announcement and a 38% premium to the firm's average closing stock price over the past thirty trading days.