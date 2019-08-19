Classic car auction goes from $70M to $0

Classic car auctioneer RM Sotheby's is coming off what's being called the biggest blunder in recent auction history.

A 1939 Porsche Type 4 failed to sell after an auctioneer at RM Sotheby's in Monterey, California called out $70M as a bid to create confusion over what was to be expected to be a $20M auction. It appears to be that the auctioneer meant to say $17M.

The company said it was an “unfortunate misunderstanding" amplified by excitement in the auction room.

Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) owns a 25% stake in RM Sotheby's, but wasn't directly involved in the auction.