Sunny days seen for Six Flags Entertainment

Oppenheimer backs its Outperform rating on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) on its expectation for a strong Q3.

Oppenheimer's update: "Weather has improved markedly since SIX reported 2Q19 on 7/24, and comparisons were already easy, owing to rain last year. Further, the EPR parks are in full operation, and their revenues should offset the higher costs that hurt 2Q19. Organic growth will also be more transparent in 3Q19, as the EPR acquisition closed over 12 months ago."

The firm notes that Six Flags is back on track with its Saudi Arabia expansion plans.