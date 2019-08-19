Capstone continues to expand renewable biogas market

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) has secured a 400 kW microturbine sale to power another biogas-to-energy project in France, which will operate on renewable biogas from the methane generated from agricultural green waste, cow manure, and pig manure.

The Capstone C400S will be coupled with an exhaust fired heat exchanger and will utilize the biogas to produce electricity that will be put back on the local French electrical grid while the thermal energy generated from the microturbine exhaust will feed a nearby hospital.