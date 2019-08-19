DPW Holdings soars after relaunching MonthlyInterest.com portal

DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) surges 288% to $7.99 in premarket trading after its Digital Power Lending completes beta testing of its fintech portal that facilitates investments that pay monthly interest.

MonthlyInterest.com allows individuals to invest based on criteria ranging from industry sector to length of investment to interest rate; each investment pays interest monthly.

Investments span a range of sectors such as real estate, defense and homeland security, high-tech manufacturing, blockchain technology, and data centers and data center management, as well as other pecuniary projects of the company.

Note, though, that at Friday's close, DPW had fallen 99% in the past year. Market cap was $2.28M at Aug. 16 close.