Tower stocks rise as KeyBanc raises targets

Communications tower stocks are higher in early action today after KeyBanc raised price targets on a pair, pointing to 5G deployments.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is up 1.2% premarket; SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is up 1% ; and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) is up 1.3% .

The key beneficiaries of carrier investment in the next-gen networks are American Tower and SBA, analyst Brandon Nispel says, with network competition heating up and new leasing expected to accelerate with the Sprint/T-Mobile merger and a seemingly "inevitable" wireless entry by Dish Network.

He's raised AMT to a Street-high $253 from $225 (implying 13.5% upside). Sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish.

And he's raised his target on SBA to a Street-high $292 from $259, implying 12.2% upside. As with AMT, sell-siders say Outperform and SA authors are Bullish.