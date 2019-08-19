China suspends Venezuelan oil loadings, worried about sanctions - Reuters

China National Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:PTR) has halted loadings of Venezuelan oil following the latest set of U.S. sanctions on the South American country, Reuters reports.

The Trump administration this month froze all Venezuelan government assets in the U.S. with officials ratcheting up threats against companies that do business with Venezuela, and CNPC is said to be worried that it likely would be hit by the secondary sanctions.

The suspension followed recent communications between the U.S. and Chinese governments, including a meeting between U.S. embassy officials in Beijing and top management at CNPC, according to the report.