Lions Gate higher amid Malone sale, Imperial ugprade

Lions Gate Entertainment is higher premarket (LGF.A +9.3% , LGF.B +0.1% ) after John Malone entered a trading plan with Fidelity to sell up to 1.8M class A shares, and Imperial Capital upgraded the stock on a potential Starz sale.

Malone owns 5.56 million Class A shares.

Imperial says the company's multiples don't reflect where it's at in a "rapidly evolving" ecosystem; the now-re-merging ViacomCBS has express interest in Starz, for one, and the TV network could move for $5B. The company's upcoming film slate could be a positive catalyst as well.