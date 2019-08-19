U.S. regulator OK's Equinor's $965M deal for Shell's Caesar-Tonga field

Aug. 19, 2019 8:29 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR), OXY, CVXEQNR, OXY, CVXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) has received regulatory approval from the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for the acquisition of Royal Dutch Shell’s stake in the Caesar-Tonga field in the Gulf of Mexico.
  • Delek had agreed in April to buy Shell’s 22.45% stale in Caesar-Tonga field for $965M, but EQNR, as Shell’s partner in the field, exercised its preferential rights and bought the stake itself for the same amount.
  • Equinor’s interest in the field is now 46%; Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is the operator with a 33.75% stake, and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) holds a 20.25% interest.
