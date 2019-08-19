Macau stocks rip gains
Aug. 19, 2019 9:39 AM ETWYNN, LVS, MLCO, MGMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Macau casino stocks are on the move after Nomura Instinet estimates daily GGR rose 7% sequentially last week despite all the headlines about the Kong Kong protests.
- "August should mark the last of the tough comparisons in Macau," observes analyst Harry Curtis.
- Curtis and team expect positive GGR growth to resume in September given much easier one-year growth comparisons after August GGR comes in at around -0.5% Y/Y.
- In early trading, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is up 3.94% and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is 3.38% higher. Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is up 4.89% and MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is sporting a 2.44% gain.
