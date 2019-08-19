Stocks extend rebound rally on trade, stimulus hopes
Aug. 19, 2019 9:50 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor44 Comments
- The stock market flies to a higher start, as risk sentiment has carried over from Friday amid ongoing reports of to policy stimulus and further yield-curve steepening; Dow and S&P both +1.1%, Nasdaq +1.4%.
- China's central bank unveiled a key interest rate reform intended to reduce borrowing costs for companies and spark an economy hurt by the trade war with the U.S., and Germany said it would boost its spending by $55B in an economic crisis.
- Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury yield curve has steepened a bit from Friday, with the 2-year yield up 5 bps to 1.52% and the 10-year yield 7 bps higher to 1.61%; ; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 98.23.
- European bourses sport strong gains, with Germany's DAX +1.5%, France's CAC +1.4% and U.K.'s FTSE +1.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.7% and China's Shanghai Composite +2.1%.
- In the U.S., 10 of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors start higher, led by information technology (+1.8%), energy (+1.7%), communication services (+1.4%) and financials (+1.3%), with utilities (-0.1%) is the lone holdout so far.
- WTI crude oil +1.7% to $55.82/bbl.