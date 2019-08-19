Leju Holdings +4.9% post Q2 results

Leju holdings (LEJU +4.9% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 38.5% to $170M, due to an increase in revenues from e-commerce services and online advertising services.

E-commerce services revenue increased by 51% Y/Y to $132.4M.

Online advertising services revenue increased by 8% Y/Y to $37.2M.

Listing services revenue of $0.4M, a decrease of 40% Y/Y.

Operating margin declined 109 bps to 7.06%.

S, G&A expenses were $140M, an increase of 48% Y/Y.

The Company's cash and equivalents balance was $166.6M.

3Q19 Outlook: The Company estimates its total revenues of ~$170-180M, representing an increase of ~27%-35% Y/Y.

