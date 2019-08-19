GE details fraud claim rebuttal
Aug. 19, 2019 9:54 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)GEBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor178 Comments
- In a statement emailed to investors this morning, General Electric (GE -0.9%) disputed many of the allegations raised by forensic accountant Harry Markopolos.
- The company continues to stand by the accounting for its troubled long-term care insurance business and said it doesn't need to add $29B in cash - a key claim made Markopolos - to meet future insurance claims.
- "Our future liabilities depend on variables that will play out over decades, not years, and are dictated by rigorous testing processes, sound actuarial analysis, and the application of regulatory and accounting rules," reads the company's statement. "The correct analysis of insurance reserves comes from our extensive annual process where key assumptions informed by claim experience are updated and reviewed in conjunction with independent actuarial partners, auditors, and regulators."
- It also adds that GE is a reinsurer, and that reinsurers are "not responsible for 100% of every risk." The company's contracts "are with a variety of originating companies and cover a variety of risk percentages and contractual elements that impact both our reserve per life and premiums per life."