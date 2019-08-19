SunTrust sees content bounce for Netflix

Netflix (NFLX +1.6% ) trades higher after SunTrust points to positive Q3 search and app download data.

Analyst Matthew Thornton thinks the third season of Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel and the new season of Orange is the New Black are helping to account for the increase in activity.

Looking further ahead, Thornton expects The Crown and Peaky Blinders to drive viewership for the streamer in Q4.

Sun Trust's price target of $402 on Netflix reps +30% upside potential and is comfortably above the sell-side average PT of $391.22.