Healthcare  | On the Move

Cohodes went "too far" with short thesis on MiMedx; shares up 10%

|About: MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG)|By:, SA News Editor

According to Bloomberg's Joe Nocera, short seller Marc Cohodes' bearish campaign against MiMedx Group (OTC:MDXG +9.5%) was personal, unfair and went "too far."

Mr. Cohodes was a vocal critic of the company's business practices, including then-CEO Pete Petit that culminated in a heated public exchange at the JP Morgan's 2018 Healthcare Conference.

The company's shares lost ~95% of their value in 2018 over alleged channel stuffing and other dubious activities, bottoming at $0.95 on December 6, 2018. The stock is up almost six-fold since then.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox