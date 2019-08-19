Cohodes went "too far" with short thesis on MiMedx; shares up 10%

According to Bloomberg's Joe Nocera, short seller Marc Cohodes' bearish campaign against MiMedx Group (OTC:MDXG +9.5% ) was personal, unfair and went "too far."

Mr. Cohodes was a vocal critic of the company's business practices, including then-CEO Pete Petit that culminated in a heated public exchange at the JP Morgan's 2018 Healthcare Conference.

The company's shares lost ~95% of their value in 2018 over alleged channel stuffing and other dubious activities, bottoming at $0.95 on December 6, 2018. The stock is up almost six-fold since then.