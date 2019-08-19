StoneCo climbs 3.9% after Susquehanna boosts price target

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) gains 3.9% after Susquehanna analysts boost revenue forecasts for the fintech as they see increased level of investment spurring top-line growth.

Keeps neutral rating.

Susquehanna analysts led by James Friedman boosts revenue estimates to R$2.65B from R$2.58B in 2019; to R$3.76B from R$3.48B in 2020; and to R$4.53B from R$4.27B in 2021.

Lowers operating margin guidance to 38 from 46% in 2019 to 43% from 52% in 2020, and to 45% from 56% in 2021.

Boosts price target to $31 from $25; today's action already brings the stock price to $32.94.

SA Authors' average rating of Bullish (2 Very Bullish, 1 Bearish); Sell-Side average rating of Hold (2 Buy, 3 Outperform, 7 Hold, 1 Sell).