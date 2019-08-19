PG&E to face jury over Tubbs fire liability; shares plunge

PG&E (PCG -27% ) plunges to a seven-month low following a court ruling that the company must face a jury trial over whether it is liable for damages from the Tubbs fire in 2017.

The judge overseeing PG&E's bankruptcy case lifted a freeze on lawsuits tied to the Tubbs fire, which killed 22 people and destroyed more than 5,600 structures in Sonoma and Napa counties, opening the door for victims pursuing claims against PG&E to start preparing for a trial.

California fire investigators said before PG&E filed for bankruptcy that the utility did not cause the Tubbs fire, finding instead that it was sparked by a private electrical system outside a home, but attorneys for a group of victims and insurance companies that paid damages disputed the state's findings.

Analysts at Citigroup downgrade PCG shares to Sell from Buy with a $4 price target following the news.

Separately, the judge also ruled late Friday that the company can control its own Chapter 11 exit plan.