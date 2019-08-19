NewLeaf Brands to acquire Texas ranch property for $1.3M
Aug. 19, 2019 10:15 AM ETMYCOFBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- NewLeaf Brands (OTCPK:NLBIF +0.4%) has signed a letter of intent to acquire ~400-acre ranch property located in Pottus, Texas, with the intent for a large scale hemp farm. NewLeaf provided a non-refundable deposit in the amount of $50k.
- The purchase price of the Ranch Property is $1.3M, which also includes, water rights to use adjacent bodies of water, a four bedroom house, a utility barn and farming machinery and equipment.
- The transaction is expected to close within 60 days of submission.