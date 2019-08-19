NewLeaf Brands to acquire Texas ranch property for $1.3M

Aug. 19, 2019 10:15 AM ETMYCOFBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • NewLeaf Brands (OTCPK:NLBIF +0.4%) has signed a letter of intent to acquire ~400-acre ranch property located in Pottus, Texas, with the intent for a large scale hemp farm. NewLeaf provided a non-refundable deposit in the amount of $50k.
  • The purchase price of the Ranch Property is $1.3M, which also includes, water rights to use adjacent bodies of water, a four bedroom house, a utility barn and farming machinery and equipment.
  • The transaction is expected to close within 60 days of submission.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.